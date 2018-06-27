Joel Embiid: LeBron James ‘Takes Us to Another Level’

Joel Embiid says LeBron James would push the Sixers over the top in their quest for an NBA championship.

Philadelphia experienced a remarkable turnaround in fortunes last season, but to reach the next level, Embiid says they need a player of James’ caliber.

LeBron will decide by Friday whether to pick up a $35.6 million player option with the Cleveland Cavaliers or become an unrestricted free agent.

“The process worked out pretty well, we got 50 wins last year, we got a lot of talented players on the team,” Embiid told USA TODAY Sports ahead of last week’s NBA draft. “We feel like adding another piece of his caliber is going to help us.” Then Embiid, who paired with Rookie of the Year favorite Ben Simmons this season to end the 76ers’ five-year playoff drought, said something revealing about potentially adding James. “He’s the best player in the league at this moment, so I think he takes us to another level, which is important because at the end of the day, I want to be a champion,” said Embiid. “I want to do it myself. I want to have a lot to do with winning a championship or bringing a championship back to the city of Philadelphia.”

