Joel Embiid: Sixers vs. Celtics ‘Not a Rivalry’

Joel Embiid rejects the idea that Boston and Philly are rivals.

The Celtics always kick the Sixers’ butts, so it cannot be considered a true rivalry, according to the big fella.

Celtics beat 76ers 105-87 as Hayward, Irving make returns. @khightower https://t.co/gX7bKPvGh6 — AP Sports (@AP_Sports) October 17, 2018

Embiid finished with 23 points and 10 rebounds, but it was the C’s who enjoyed a convincing 105-87 Opening Night win Tuesday.

Per AP:

Including the playoffs, Boston has won 10 straight games at home over Philadelphia, which it defeated in the Eastern Conference semifinals last season. Embiid made it clear afterward the 76ers have a way to go to be on the Celtics’ level. “This not a rivalry,” he said. “I don’t know our record against them. But it’s pretty bad. They always kick our ass. So this is not a rivalry.”

