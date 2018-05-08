Joel Embiid: Terry Rozier Too Short to Punch Him

Things got testy between Joel Embiid and Terry Rozier in Game 4 of the Sixers-Celtics second round playoff series, with the big fella accusing Boston’s guard of attempting to punch him twice in the face Monday night.

Embiid said their height difference prevented Rozier from connecting.

Joel Embiid: “(Terry Rozier) tried to punch me twice. Too bad he’s so short he couldn’t get to my face.” 💀💀💀 (via @BenGolliver) pic.twitter.com/ksNwaoFI84 — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) May 8, 2018

Philadelphia extended their season with a 103-92 win.

Per Philly.com: