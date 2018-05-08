Joel Embiid: Terry Rozier Too Short to Punch Him

Things got testy between Joel Embiid and Terry Rozier in Game 4 of the Sixers-Celtics second round playoff series, with the big fella accusing Boston’s guard of attempting to punch him twice in the face Monday night.
SCARY TERRY AND JOEL READY TO GIVE #THEMHANDS 👀 (via @TheRenderNBA) pic.twitter.com/hZjnARuNAn
— SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) May 7, 2018
Embiid said their height difference prevented Rozier from connecting.
Joel Embiid: “(Terry Rozier) tried to punch me twice. Too bad he’s so short he couldn’t get to my face.” 💀💀💀 (via @BenGolliver) pic.twitter.com/ksNwaoFI84
— SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) May 8, 2018
Philadelphia extended their season with a 103-92 win.
Per Philly.com:
“He kept the ball away from me and tried to punch me twice,” Embiid explained, “but too bad he’s so short that he couldn’t get to my face. I was just trying to get the ball and he was the one who swung.”
Said Rozier: “We were out there having fun and it was part of the basketball game and that is all it is.”
When play resumed, Embiid hit a three-pointer to stretch the run to 11-0 and give the Sixers a five-point lead. It wasn’t a game-clinching shot, but one that Embiid absolutely savored. He had 15 points and 13 rebounds.
“Those type of plays boost your energy to another level,” he said. “I like games with that type of stuff.”