Joel Embiid: Terry Rozier Too Short to Punch Him

by May 08, 2018
2,066

Things got testy between Joel Embiid and Terry Rozier in Game 4 of the Sixers-Celtics second round playoff series, with the big fella accusing Boston’s guard of attempting to punch him twice in the face Monday night.

Embiid said their height difference prevented Rozier from connecting.

Philadelphia extended their season with a 103-92 win.

Per Philly.com:

“He kept the ball away from me and tried to punch me twice,” Embiid explained, “but too bad he’s so short that he couldn’t get to my face. I was just trying to get the ball and he was the one who swung.”

Said Rozier: “We were out there having fun and it was part of the basketball game and that is all it is.”

When play resumed, Embiid hit a three-pointer to stretch the run to 11-0 and give the Sixers a five-point lead. It wasn’t a game-clinching shot, but one that Embiid absolutely savored. He had 15 points and 13 rebounds.

“Those type of plays boost your energy to another level,” he said. “I like games with that type of stuff.”

   
You Might Also Like
NBA

Several Celtics Annoyed Joel Embiid Walked Off The Court Without Shaking Hands

5 hours ago
3,772
NBA

Brad Stevens Says He’s Not the Coach of the Year

7 hours ago
1,884
NBA

Ben Simmons Told Joel Embiid They’ll Win a ‘Lot of Rings’

8 hours ago
2,537
NBA

Jayson Tatum Leads Celtics into Eastern Conference Finals

9 hours ago
436
NBA

Post Up: Celtics Outlast Sixers To Advance To Conference Finals

16 hours ago
857
NBA

Isaiah Thomas: Brad Stevens Is ‘By Far The Best Coach In The NBA’

23 hours ago
2,253
On the Rise

TRENDING


Most Recent

‘Mr. Thunder’ Nick Collison Retires After 15 NBA Seasons

1 hour ago
744

LeBron James Told the Raptors How to Run Plays During Game

2 hours ago
2,954

JJ Redick: ‘This Was Probably My Favorite Year Of My Career’

2 hours ago
320

LaVar Ball Says Poland’s Asseco Gdynia Could Be ‘Next Move’ For LaMelo 🇵🇱

2 hours ago
1,096

Report: LaMarcus Aldridge Wanted Blazers to Trade for Him Last Season

3 hours ago
3,010