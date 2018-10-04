Joel Embiid: ‘I Think I’m Unstoppable Inside’

by October 04, 2018
31

Joel Embiid says he “unstoppable inside” and fully intends to take advantage of the NBA’s new foul system.

Embiid figures he’ll be even more of a nightmare for post defenders this year.

The big fella sees an opportunity to dominate with bully ball in the paint.

Per NJ.com:

Prior to the [Sixers’ preseason China] trip, Joel Embiid continued to speak about his dedication to playing more under the basket as a true post player through bully ball.

“I think I’m unstoppable inside … with the new foul system, I mean, I create so much contact that every time they touch me, is a foul, so I have to take advantage of that.”

Head coach Brett Brown sees the teams potential as he raised the bar a the beginning of training camp, stating, “The expectations are driven by me. I came out and said what I said in relation to our team goal. I’m not going to hide from that, I own it. We work daily to try to go play in the championship, try to find a way to win a championship … that’s the only reason, as I said, I’m here and my messaging to our group and we don’t avoid any of it. I get the responsibility, owning that comment, but we’re not hiding from any expectations. We’re using it as motivation.”

