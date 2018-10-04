Joel Embiid: ‘I Think I’m Unstoppable Inside’

Joel Embiid says he “unstoppable inside” and fully intends to take advantage of the NBA’s new foul system.

Embiid figures he’ll be even more of a nightmare for post defenders this year.

The big fella sees an opportunity to dominate with bully ball in the paint.

Per NJ.com:

Prior to the [Sixers’ preseason China] trip, Joel Embiid continued to speak about his dedication to playing more under the basket as a true post player through bully ball. “I think I’m unstoppable inside … with the new foul system, I mean, I create so much contact that every time they touch me, is a foul, so I have to take advantage of that.” Head coach Brett Brown sees the teams potential as he raised the bar a the beginning of training camp, stating, “The expectations are driven by me. I came out and said what I said in relation to our team goal. I’m not going to hide from that, I own it. We work daily to try to go play in the championship, try to find a way to win a championship … that’s the only reason, as I said, I’m here and my messaging to our group and we don’t avoid any of it. I get the responsibility, owning that comment, but we’re not hiding from any expectations. We’re using it as motivation.”

Related

Joel Embiid: ‘I Feel Like it’s Going to Be an MVP Like Season for Me’