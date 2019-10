Josh Christopher was definitely feeling the love from the HBCU community on his official visit to Howard University last weekend. Christopher is the first five-star basketball recruit to take an official visit to Howard.

For some context on what Josh’s decision would be mean if he committed to Howard, only two HU playersβ€”Larry Spriggs and Joe Cooper, both drafted in 1981β€”have played in the NBA.

