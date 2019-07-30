Josh Christopher Was On FIRE 🔥 Best Show In Las Vegas!

Josh Christopher went off against the Showtime Ballers, pulling from a step within halfcourt to ignite the crowd! Vegas Elite would go on to win in an 80-59 rout (full highlights above).

The super duo—Jalen Green and Josh Christopher—has been on fire at the Big Time tournament, leading Vegas Elite to within two games of winning the championship.

If you haven’t already, be sure to watch Vegas Elite take on the Wisconsin Blizzard in a heated overtime thriller:

