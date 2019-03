We sat down with IMG Academy studs Josh Green, Armando Bacot, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl and Memphis commit DJ Jeffries and played a little YERRR or NAHHH.



We cover the best dunk celebrations, if short shorts are actually cool, their thoughts on AirPods, Game of Thrones, Wendy’s 4 for 4 and much more!

IMG Academy sports an impressive 27-1 record on the year.

