JR Smith: ‘I Don’t Want the Opposing Fans to Like Me’

JR Smith drew a flagrant foul in Game 2 Tuesday night after shoving Al Horford, angering the Boston Celtics, their family members and fans.

Marcus Smart was ready to throw #ThemHands after JR Smith pushed Al Horford from behind 😬 (via @DefPenHoops) pic.twitter.com/KLczyvM32m — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) May 16, 2018

Smith says refs made the right call, adding that he enjoys when opposing fans get upset with him.

JR Smith on the "F— You JR" chant in Boston: "I love it. I don’t want the opposing fans to like me. That’s not why I’m here. They can chant and scream all they want, it actually makes me feel better about myself. They know me." — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) May 16, 2018

Smith finished with zero points on 0-for-7 shooting as the Cleveland Cavaliers fell into a 2-0 hole in the Eastern Conference Finals.

