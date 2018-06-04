JR Smith Says He Was ‘Terrible’ in Game 2 vs Warriors

by June 04, 2018
249

JR Smith missed seven of his nine shot attempts in 31 minutes Sunday night, branding his performance in Game 2 of the NBA Finals as “terrible.”

Smith finished with 5 points as the Cleveland Cavaliers fell into an 0-2 series hole in the Golden State Warriors’ 122-103 win.

Dubs fans gave JR a standing ovation when he was introduced, and sarcastically serenaded him with “MVP” chants for his epic Game 1 blunder.

Per the AP:

“Terrible,” Smith said of his performance. “I have to shoot the ball better. I have to defend better.”

[LeBron] James and coach Tyronn Lue raved about Smith’s ability to bounce back from tough moments but that didn’t happen Sunday.

“Not too much affects JR. I don’t think so,” Lue said. “He made shots. He had some good looks he didn’t make, but throughout the course of the game I don’t he think he really got shots in a row to kind of get into a rhythm. So that was kind of tough on him. But we have confidence in JR, and he’s just got to continue taking his shots.”

  
You Might Also Like
NBA

Tristan Thompson Walks Out of ‘F**ked Up’ Game 2 Interview

43 mins ago
422
NBA

LeBron James: Odds ‘Stacked Against Me Since I Was 5-6 Years Old’

1 hour ago
696
NBA

Stephen Curry Drills NBA Finals Record 9 Threes in Game 2

2 hours ago
166
Stephen Curry
NBA

Stephen Curry Sets NBA Finals Record with 9 Three-Pointers, Warriors Roll in Game 2

9 hours ago
901
NBA

JR Smith Talks About the End of Regulation in Game 1

2 days ago
1,383
NBA

Report: Klay Thompson Dealing With High Ankle Sprain, Planning to Play in Game 2

2 days ago
1,238
On the Rise

TRENDING


Most Recent

Tristan Thompson Walks Out of ‘F**ked Up’ Game 2 Interview

43 mins ago
422

LeBron James: Odds ‘Stacked Against Me Since I Was 5-6 Years Old’

1 hour ago
696

JR Smith Says He Was ‘Terrible’ in Game 2 vs Warriors

2 hours ago
249

Stephen Curry Drills NBA Finals Record 9 Threes in Game 2

2 hours ago
166
Stephen Curry

Stephen Curry Sets NBA Finals Record with 9 Three-Pointers, Warriors Roll in Game 2

9 hours ago
901