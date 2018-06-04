JR Smith Says He Was ‘Terrible’ in Game 2 vs Warriors

JR Smith missed seven of his nine shot attempts in 31 minutes Sunday night, branding his performance in Game 2 of the NBA Finals as “terrible.”

Cavaliers' J.R. Smith struggles in Game 2 loss after Game 1 blunder. https://t.co/ZybHNt3tGD — Josh Dubow (@JoshDubowAP) June 4, 2018

Smith finished with 5 points as the Cleveland Cavaliers fell into an 0-2 series hole in the Golden State Warriors’ 122-103 win.

Dubs fans gave JR a standing ovation when he was introduced, and sarcastically serenaded him with “MVP” chants for his epic Game 1 blunder.

JR Smith on getting MVP chants: “I liked it. I’d rather them do that than not acknowledge me” pic.twitter.com/yjiuv6GBHI — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) June 4, 2018

Per the AP: