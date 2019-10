The hype surrounding the Class of 2021 is growing, and for good reason.

Headlined by stars such as Chet Holmgren, Jonathan Kuminga and Daeshun Ruffin, this season’s junior class has serious top-end talent. But it’s this classe’ depth that really stands out. Peep the best summer highlights of the 2021 class in the video above!

