Karl-Anthony Towns: ‘Lot of Things’ to Discuss With T-Wolves

by July 19, 2018
323

Karl-Anthony Towns offered little in the way of clarity when asked what the future holds for him in Minnesota.

The 22-year-old NBA All-Star center largely danced around rumors of internal team turmoil, and would only allow that he has a “lot of things that have to be talked about” with his current employer.

KAT says he’s very proud of all he’s accomplished with the Timberwolves.

Per the Star Tribune:

“It’s amazing. (Kevin Garnett) told me you blink and time flies. I remember doing my first (camp) in Minnesota, being so excited, finding a way to win Rookie of the Year and really celebrating with the campers,” Towns said. “Then you blink and I’m already going into my fourth year. So many more things have happened in my life. It’s an intriguing thing.”

How the rest of his career will play out remains to be seen. Maybe all this offseason chatter is just noise and Towns will sign a max contract with the Wolves while declaring all is well. But if you wanted clarity Wednesday, Towns offered anything but that.

“I think I’ve done a lot of things here. I’m very proud of the things I’ve been able to do so far,” Towns said in response to the final question of the session about whether he considers Minnesota a second home. “But I have a lot of things that have to be talked about, so I’ll move on.”

Related
Agent: Jimmy Butler Not ‘Fed Up’ With T-Wolves Teammates

   
You Might Also Like
NBA

Jimmy Butler Turns Down Four-Year, $110M Extension Offer From Wolves

6 days ago
12,460
NBA

Report: Celtics Confident They Can Re-Sign Kyrie Irving

2 weeks ago
6,269
NBA

Agent: Jimmy Butler Not ‘Fed Up’ With T-Wolves Teammates

2 weeks ago
12,342
Derrick Rose
NBA

Derrick Rose to Return to Timberwolves on One-Year Deal 🌹

3 weeks ago
2,496
NBA

Introducing the First-Ever LeagueFits All-Drip Teams 💧

3 weeks ago
7,178
NBA

Tom Thibodeau Denies Rift With Karl-Anthony Towns

4 weeks ago
900
On the Rise

TRENDING


Most Recent

SLAM 217 Is On Sale Now! 🙌

22 mins ago
21

LeBron James & Royal Family Showed Out in Queen City for Bronny 👑

1 hour ago
116

Karl-Anthony Towns: ‘Lot of Things’ to Discuss With T-Wolves

1 hour ago
323

Gregg Popovich: ‘Time to Move on’ from Kawhi Leonard

2 hours ago
355

Jabari Parker: ‘They Don’t Pay Players to Play Defense’

2 hours ago
1,630