Karl-Anthony Towns: ‘Lot of Things’ to Discuss With T-Wolves

Karl-Anthony Towns offered little in the way of clarity when asked what the future holds for him in Minnesota.

The 22-year-old NBA All-Star center largely danced around rumors of internal team turmoil, and would only allow that he has a “lot of things that have to be talked about” with his current employer.

We were warned that #Twolves All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns would only take questions about his camp today. So specific questions about Butler, Legarza, Thibs, contract extension, etc. were tough. But he did offer up a little something at the very end. More on @KSTP at 10:20. pic.twitter.com/9PqrGHK9jk — Darren Wolfson (@DWolfsonKSTP) July 19, 2018

KAT says he’s very proud of all he’s accomplished with the Timberwolves.

new post: Amid an offseason of rumors and reports, Karl-Anthony Towns had a chance to squash them Wednesday at his basketball camp in Plymouth. Instead, he sidestepped. https://t.co/V6Sfl3MvDP pic.twitter.com/dIe3Bht7Lf — RandBall (@RandBall) July 18, 2018

Per the Star Tribune:

“It’s amazing. (Kevin Garnett) told me you blink and time flies. I remember doing my first (camp) in Minnesota, being so excited, finding a way to win Rookie of the Year and really celebrating with the campers,” Towns said. “Then you blink and I’m already going into my fourth year. So many more things have happened in my life. It’s an intriguing thing.” How the rest of his career will play out remains to be seen. Maybe all this offseason chatter is just noise and Towns will sign a max contract with the Wolves while declaring all is well. But if you wanted clarity Wednesday, Towns offered anything but that. “I think I’ve done a lot of things here. I’m very proud of the things I’ve been able to do so far,” Towns said in response to the final question of the session about whether he considers Minnesota a second home. “But I have a lot of things that have to be talked about, so I’ll move on.”

