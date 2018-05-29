Kevin Durant Knew the Rockets Would ‘Tire Out’

Kevin Durant says it was only a matter of time until the Houston Rockets ran out of gas in Game 7.
KD finished with a game-high 34 points, and pointed out that James Harden “dribbled so much each possession,” that he’d inevitably wear himself out.
Kevin Durant on @ESPNRadio "We knew at some point they’d tire out. James dribbled so much each possession, I know at some point he’ll wear down and we were going at him on the defensive side of the ball as well"
— Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) May 29, 2018
More KD on @ESPNRadio "There was no doubt we were going to come in here and play to the end and keep fighting no matter how many points we were down, we were down 15, we just kept coming"
— Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) May 29, 2018
The Golden State Warriors roared back from a double-digit first deficit to earn their fourth straight trip to the NBA Finals with a 101-92 win.
Per the AP:
“We know we can make an 11-point lead evaporate with two minutes of good basketball,” Klay Thompson said.
[Stephen] Curry, who finished with 27 points, scored 14 of Golden State’s 33 points in the third quarter as Houston’s shooting didn’t just go cold, it froze. The Rockets missed all 14 3-point attempts in that quarter as part of a 1-for-21 second half from long range.
James Harden had 32 points as the top-seeded Rockets’ bid to return to the finals for the first time since 1995 fell short without Chris Paul, who was nursing a hamstring injury. “We just didn’t have that extra juice that we needed,” Harden said.