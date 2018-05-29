Kevin Durant Knew the Rockets Would ‘Tire Out’

Kevin Durant says it was only a matter of time until the Houston Rockets ran out of gas in Game 7.

KD finished with a game-high 34 points, and pointed out that James Harden “dribbled so much each possession,” that he’d inevitably wear himself out.

Kevin Durant on @ESPNRadio "We knew at some point they’d tire out. James dribbled so much each possession, I know at some point he’ll wear down and we were going at him on the defensive side of the ball as well" — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) May 29, 2018

More KD on @ESPNRadio "There was no doubt we were going to come in here and play to the end and keep fighting no matter how many points we were down, we were down 15, we just kept coming" — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) May 29, 2018

The Golden State Warriors roared back from a double-digit first deficit to earn their fourth straight trip to the NBA Finals with a 101-92 win.

Per the AP: