Kevin Durant Knew the Rockets Would ‘Tire Out’

by May 29, 2018
5,181

Kevin Durant says it was only a matter of time until the Houston Rockets ran out of gas in Game 7.

KD finished with a game-high 34 points, and pointed out that James Harden “dribbled so much each possession,” that he’d inevitably wear himself out.

The Golden State Warriors roared back from a double-digit first deficit to earn their fourth straight trip to the NBA Finals with a 101-92 win.

Per the AP:

“We know we can make an 11-point lead evaporate with two minutes of good basketball,” Klay Thompson said.

[Stephen] Curry, who finished with 27 points, scored 14 of Golden State’s 33 points in the third quarter as Houston’s shooting didn’t just go cold, it froze. The Rockets missed all 14 3-point attempts in that quarter as part of a 1-for-21 second half from long range.

James Harden had 32 points as the top-seeded Rockets’ bid to return to the finals for the first time since 1995 fell short without Chris Paul, who was nursing a hamstring injury. “We just didn’t have that extra juice that we needed,” Harden said.

   
