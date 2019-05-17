Kevin Durant Produced Documentary ‘Q Ball’ To Debut on FSI

Q Ball, a documentary directed by Michael Tolajian and executive produced by Kevin Durant, takes a deep dive into “The Q,” California’s San Quentin State Prison, where basketball is used as an escape for the prisoners.

Multiple Warriors players, including Durant, have visited the prison throughout the years, getting a glimpse of the hope still instilled in the prisoners thanks to their love for basketball.

The film provides an intimate portrayal of the San Quentin State Prison basketball team and each characters’ struggles, hopes and inner demons as they search for redemption.

“Basketball is all I’ve ever had. I’m not locked up, I’m not caged up, I’m not in prison. This is where I’m free,” says one inmate in the film’s trailer.

“Being part of this team, it gives us a sense of purpose and togetherness,” another inmate says.

Q Ball premieres May 28 on FSI, and will have limited screenings in Los Angeles from May 17-23 in the Laemmle Music Hall in Beverly Hills, as well as New York City from May 24-30 in the Cinema Village.