Kevin Durant Says He Was a ‘Phony’ in OKC

by August 02, 2018
78

Kevin Durant, in a text message to a reporter, wrote that he was a “phony” while playing for the OKC Thunder.

Durant reveals that he was caught up trying to please everyone early on in his career.

“The guy you see now is the real me,” says KD.

Per NBC Sports Bay Area (via Fox Sports‘ Chris Broussard):

“He’s a conflicted guy. There’s a part of him that’s religious. He has ministers come visit him and hang out with him during the season. Then there’s a big part of him that’s doing things that don’t match up with his faith.

“He was engaged a few years ago. His fiancee broke up with him, she said he stopped living like a Christian. And I’ve talked to him about that. He’s conficted in that regard with who he is in terms of that.

“And then on the court … the guy we saw in Oklahoma City was not cursing all the time, was not being as aggressive in terms of arguing and maybe fighting with guys or getting technicals…

“Durant texted me and said ‘the guy you see now is the real me. The guy in Oklahoma City was the phony — I was just trying to please everybody and do what I thought everybody wanted me to do.'”

