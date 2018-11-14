‘Sh*t Happens’: Kevin Durant to Keep Draymond Green Drama in-House

by November 14, 2018
Kevin Durant he didn’t want to give his blowup with teammate Draymond Green any additional oxygen, vowing to keep things in-house.

KD, however, did concede that the two All-Stars have yet to hash things out.

Green sat out Tuesday night’s win over the visiting Atlanta Hawks for cussing out KD—“conduct detrimental to the team” was the official reason given—but players and coaches tried to paper over the incident.

Per The Mercury News:

Warriors general manager Bob Myers said he and Warriors coach Steve Kerr were the primary decision makers, while stressing that Durant had no input. Not that it apparently matters since Durant expressed apathy on whether Green played.

“I was just focused on the game,” Durant said. “I didn’t really care either way.”

The Warriors downplayed the implications for various reasons. So much that [Stephen] Curry said with a smile before the game that “everything is great!”

“I think we’ll be fine,” Kerr said. “We’re a team that goes through stuff just like everybody else. Things happen. Bumps in the road. You gotta move forward. That’s all part of coaching a team, being on a team. You have to get through the adversity and there are some difficult times and you get through them.”

Report: Draymond Green Called Kevin Durant a ‘Bitch’ During Confrontation

       
