Kevin Durant: Warriors Knew Series Was Over After JR Smith’s Blunder

Kevin Durant was delighted by JR Smith‘s calamitous mistake late in Game 1 of the NBA Finals, and told Jimmy Kimmel the Warriors “had a good feeling” the series was effectively over after that.

“We knew we kinda broke them a little bit,” Durant says of his team’s attitude en route to a four-game sweep of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

KD plans to re-up with Golden State this summer, and throws cold water on the idea of LeBron James joining the reigning NBA champions.

