Kevin Garnett: T-Wolves Owner ‘Doesn’t Know Sh*t About Basketball’

Kevin Garnett says Timberwolves owner Glen Taylor doesn’t know anything about basketball, and is partly to blame for the ongoing Jimmy Butler saga.

Kevin Garnett: not a fan of Glen Taylor 😬 pic.twitter.com/3mdnExc6A8 — /r/NBA (@NBA_Reddit) October 16, 2018

“He’s dealing with Glen, who doesn’t know s–t about basketball,” Garnett said during a TNT interview Tuesday night. “He know how to make money, but he don’t know anything about basketball. I wouldn’t say that he’s the best basketball mind.”

And Butler has only made things worse with his public criticism of teammates and the front-office in Minnesota, according to Garnett.

KG joins the TNT crew to share his thoughts on Jimmy Butler and the Timberwolves. pic.twitter.com/3hk68QuUSB — KG's Area 21 (@KGArea21) October 16, 2018

KG gives his perspective on how he believes the Jimmy Butler situation will impact the T-Wolves this season pic.twitter.com/djrmuzEoOl — KG's Area 21 (@KGArea21) October 16, 2018

Taylor and the All-Star guard have agreed that the franchise will continue to explore trade options.

Per the Star Tribune:

“The latest is he is going to be going to practice every day, which he has been, and plans to play in games,” said Taylor. “He will be a regular team player. What I said to him in the meantime is our GM, Scott Layden, will be talking to other teams to see if there is a trade that works.” Is Taylor committed to trading Butler? “Yes. I think [Butler has] made it very clear that he would not re-sign with us at the end of the year and therefore it is in our interest to get a trade so that we can get a player or two to replace him that helps our team,” Taylor said.

Related

Kevin Garnett: Jimmy Butler Saga a ‘Sh*t Storm’