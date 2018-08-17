Kevin Love: LeBron James Playing Chess, Others Playing Checkers

Kevin Love understands why LeBron James left Cleveland and joined the Lakers this summer.

Love says his former teammate is playing chess, while everyone else is playing checkers.

James is “always looking for a different challenge,” according to Love.

“I think he’s always looking for a different challenge,” Love said about James. “He’s always wondering what’s next and it feels like sometimes he’s playing chess and everybody else is playing checkers. He’s very very mentally strong, knows the game of basketball so well and sometimes, there’s things that he sees that other people don’t. So I think making it to four straight Finals, him helping the most in us winning a championship in 2016 … I think he might’ve been looking for something different. A change and the next chapter for him and here we are.”

