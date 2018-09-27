Klay Thompson: Celtics are the Warriors’ Biggest Threat

by September 27, 2018
291

The Celtics are Golden State’s biggest threat this season, according to Klay Thompson.

The Warriors’ All-Star shooting guard says he likes “the team out East in Boston.”

The Dubs survived a seven-game war in the Western Conference Finals last summer en route to their third title in four years.

Per the Boston Globe (via ESPN):

The Celtics aren’t the only ones who like the team they’ve built in Boston.

“I like the team out East in Boston,” Thompson told ESPN during Warriors media day on Monday.

“They’ve got a very nice young team. One through five, man, they’ve got a team that kind of mirrors ours, as far as their length, guys who can shoot and play defense, and an unselfish way about things. So, I think that they are going to be a team to reckon with.”

