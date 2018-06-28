Klay Thompson Furious With Foul in Chinese Pickup Game

Klay Thompson flew into a rage when one of his teammates was undercut on a drive to the hoop during a pickup game in China.

Thompson called out the defender, and threw a water bottle on the ground as he exited the court.

“Come on, man. That’s bulls–t,” Thompson said, per TMZ. “If you want to fight him, then fight his ass—don’t undercut him. F–kin’ bulls–t. That’s bulls–t, man. Bulls–t. You don’t do that bullsh–t. That’s how you f–kin’ ruin somebody’s career, god damnit. You don’t do that. You don’t do that s–t.”

The above unpleasantness aside, the fun-loving sharpshooter is having blast on his trip.

