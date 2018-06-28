Klay Thompson Furious With Foul in Chinese Pickup Game

Klay Thompson flew into a rage when one of his teammates was undercut on a drive to the hoop during a pickup game in China.
Thompson called out the defender, and threw a water bottle on the ground as he exited the court.
“Come on, man. That’s bulls–t,” Thompson said, per TMZ.
“If you want to fight him, then fight his ass—don’t undercut him. F–kin’ bulls–t. That’s bulls–t, man. Bulls–t. You don’t do that bullsh–t. That’s how you f–kin’ ruin somebody’s career, god damnit. You don’t do that. You don’t do that s–t.”
The above unpleasantness aside, the fun-loving sharpshooter is having blast on his trip.
Per the San Fran Chronicle:
Thompson, who earned the nickname #ChinaKlay last summer due to his vacation antics, is back in China to promote his sportswear partner Anta. He’s been there for only a few days, and he’s already living the dream.
Photos from Beijing show Thompson happily DJing, dancing and eating a giant plate of noodles. For NBA fans used to seeing Klay’s stoic face, he’s amazingly smiley.
“Life is too short to be serious all the time. You gotta show your personality,” he told one Chinese interviewer. “I’m able to do that when I come to China. I have so much fun out here. I’m here for work, but I’m also here to play and have fun and enjoy myself, because it’s a beautiful country out here and I have so many great fans.”