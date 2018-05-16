Klay Thompson Happy With Being the ‘Third or Fourth’ Option

by May 16, 2018
394

Asked by Charles Barkley what he thinks of being perceived as the “third or fourth” option in Golden State, Klay Thompson said he’s perfectly content to fly under the radar and collect championship rings.

Klay’s salary also helps soothe his ego.

“I don’t care,” Thompson said. “I get paid handsomely, I play in a great place in the Bay Area, and we compete for championships year in and year out. And that’s hard to do.

“A lot of guys never get that opportunity. So I’m grateful just to be part of this team. We’ve got such a good thing going.”

Thompson had plenty of open looks in the Warriors’ 119-106 Game 1 win, but expects the Houston Rockets to change defensive tactics going forward in the Western Conference Finals.

Per NBA.com:

He anticipates Game 2 will be a different flavor and that the Warriors will see a desperate Rockets team, one that won’t leave him open as often.

“I don’t think they will,” he said. “I think they’re going to make adjustments. You can’t relax in the playoffs because the next game comes at you fast. Anyway, we haven’t done anything yet. There’s still more work to be done. We know what we’re up against.”

     
