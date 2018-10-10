Klay Thompson: Lakers Will Be in Playoff Contention

by October 10, 2018
946

Klay Thompson fully expects the Los Angeles Lakers to be a playoff contender.

As for the LeBron James-led crew competing for an NBA title, however, Thompson seems less sure.

The Purple and Gold have missed the postseason each of the past five seasons.

Per the SF Chronicle:

With a supporting cast of journeymen and unproven youngsters, James isn’t even a lock for the playoffs in his first season in Los Angeles, much less a Western Conference finals matchup with the back-to-back NBA champions.

“I expect them, yeah, absolutely to be in playoff contention,” said Warriors guard Klay Thompson, whose father, Mychal, won two NBA titles with the “Showtime” Lakers of the 1980s.

“But championship contention? I’m not sure. You’ve got to wait and see for that. That takes a lot of work.”

Related
Klay Thompson: Celtics are the Warriors’ Biggest Threat

  
You Might Also Like
NBA

Draymond Green: ‘I Was Second-Team All-Defense. That’s crazy.’

1 day ago
1,858
NBA

Stephen Curry: Three-Peat ‘Attainable’ for the Warriors

1 day ago
1,252
NBA

Kevin Love: ‘It’s Not Like I Forgot How to Play Basketball’

1 day ago
2,827
NBA

‘I Don’t Want to Be Here, Anyway!’: Steve Kerr Ejected from Preseason Game

1 day ago
2,040
NBA

KD Drops 26 Points, Rocks Shawn Kemp Jersey in Return to Seattle

4 days ago
1,608
NBA

‘Slight Edge’: Stan Van Gundy Says LeBron James is Better Than Michael Jordan

5 days ago
6,163
On the Rise

TRENDING


Most Recent

Jimmer Fredette Drops 41 Points Against the Rockets ☔️

21 mins ago
132

Klay Thompson: Lakers Will Be in Playoff Contention

4 hours ago
946

Dwight Howard Out With a Buttocks Injury

5 hours ago
1,589

Report: Suns ‘Leaning Toward’ Eventual Hiring of James Jones as Full-Time GM

21 hours ago
1,201

Jahlil Okafor Opens Up About Battle with Depression and Anxiety

22 hours ago
3,247