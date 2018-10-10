Klay Thompson: Lakers Will Be in Playoff Contention

Klay Thompson fully expects the Los Angeles Lakers to be a playoff contender.

As for the LeBron James-led crew competing for an NBA title, however, Thompson seems less sure.

The Purple and Gold have missed the postseason each of the past five seasons.

With a supporting cast of journeymen and unproven youngsters, James isn’t even a lock for the playoffs in his first season in Los Angeles, much less a Western Conference finals matchup with the back-to-back NBA champions. “I expect them, yeah, absolutely to be in playoff contention,” said Warriors guard Klay Thompson, whose father, Mychal, won two NBA titles with the “Showtime” Lakers of the 1980s. “But championship contention? I’m not sure. You’ve got to wait and see for that. That takes a lot of work.”

