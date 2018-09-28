Klay Thompson Plans to Stay in Golden State Long-Term

by September 28, 2018
163

Klay Thompson wants to ride the Golden State’s championship train for as long as possible.

“It’s a special time to be a Warrior,” says Thompson, who will be a free agent next summer.

The 28-year-old NBA All-Star is confident he’ll be staying in the Bay Area.

Per ESPN:

“It’s awesome,” Thompson said after Thursday’s practice. “Makes you want to win now, though, that’s for sure. Makes you want to make the most of it. I think we have in the last two years.

“It’s crazy because we are back-to-back champs, but at the same time I feel like we’re all relatively young and we can still get to another level and keep winning. Not just this year, but years beyond. Not a lot of guys can do that with their team. So I love coming to work every day because I realize this is a special group and a special time to be a Warrior.”

When asked if he would be weighing in that factor more heavily as he approaches free agency this summer, the 28-year-old didn’t hesitate.

“Yeah, definitely,” Thompson said. “I think it would be stupid not to be. It’s hard to walk away from something — you were here when it started and yeah, you just want to stay on the train as long as you can.”

Related
Klay Thompson ‘Not Really’ Interested in Free Agency

  
You Might Also Like
NBA

DeMarcus Cousins Initiated Contact with the Warriors This Summer

19 hours ago
2,164
NBA

‘It’s Just Pure Hate for Me’: Kevin Durant Not Expecting to Win DPOY

1 day ago
2,619
NBA

Klay Thompson: Celtics are the Warriors’ Biggest Threat

1 day ago
5,896
NBA

Steve Kerr: ‘I Don’t Think Our Motivation is History’

2 days ago
1,353
NBA

‘Honest Mistake’: JR Smith Looks Back on Game 1 Gaffe

3 days ago
2,218
NBA

Kevin Durant: ‘I Could Have Easily Signed a Long-Term Deal’

3 days ago
10,125
On the Rise

TRENDING


Most Recent

Shareef O’Neal to Undergo Heart Surgery, Sit Out Freshman Year at UCLA ♥️

23 mins ago
311

Klay Thompson Plans to Stay in Golden State Long-Term

1 hour ago
163

Dwight Howard Says He Makes Shaquille O’Neal Feel Insecure

2 hours ago
1,527

Mikey Williams Is a Rising Star | SLAM Official Mixtape ‼️

17 hours ago
149

JaVale McGee: ‘Meme Team’ Lakers Will Be Hilarious

19 hours ago
1,831