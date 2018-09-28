Klay Thompson Plans to Stay in Golden State Long-Term

Klay Thompson wants to ride the Golden State’s championship train for as long as possible.

“It’s a special time to be a Warrior,” says Thompson, who will be a free agent next summer.

The 28-year-old NBA All-Star is confident he’ll be staying in the Bay Area.

“It’s awesome,” Thompson said after Thursday’s practice. “Makes you want to win now, though, that’s for sure. Makes you want to make the most of it. I think we have in the last two years. “It’s crazy because we are back-to-back champs, but at the same time I feel like we’re all relatively young and we can still get to another level and keep winning. Not just this year, but years beyond. Not a lot of guys can do that with their team. So I love coming to work every day because I realize this is a special group and a special time to be a Warrior.” When asked if he would be weighing in that factor more heavily as he approaches free agency this summer, the 28-year-old didn’t hesitate. “Yeah, definitely,” Thompson said. “I think it would be stupid not to be. It’s hard to walk away from something — you were here when it started and yeah, you just want to stay on the train as long as you can.”

