Kobe Bryant: ‘Why Didn’t the Lakers Draft’ Jayson Tatum

by July 30, 2018
351

Kobe Bryant, having seen footage of their similarities as offensive players, asked why the Los Angeles Lakers failed to draft Jayson Tatum in last year.

Tatum has idolized Kobe Bryant for years, and recently had the opportunity to work out with The Black Mamba.

“How much does it mean to you” @kobebryant

A post shared by Jayson Tatum🙏🏀 (@jaytatum0) on

The Boston Celtics had the good fortune to nab the budding superstar with the third pick.

Per NESN:

The 76ers and Lakers held the first two picks of last year’s draft and selected Markelle Fultz and Lonzo Ball, respectively. Both players had underwhelming rookie seasons riddled by injuries, while No. 3 overall pick Jayson Tatum was nothing short of sensational in his debut campaign with the Boston Celtics.

At present, it’s hard to argue against Tatum having the brightest future of the three. In fact, even Lakers legend Kobe Bryant appears to think this way.

“It was cool,” Hanlen told FOX Sports 1’s Evan Daniels. “We actually showed Kobe it yesterday, and he was like, ‘Why didn’t the Lakers draft him?’ Which was pretty funny after seeing that. Jayson idolized Kobe.”

  
You Might Also Like
NBA

Paul George: OKC Took ‘Awesome Gamble’ on Him

3 days ago
3,142
NBA

LeBron James: ‘I Still Regret Giving My 14-Year-Old My Name’

3 days ago
8,391
NBA

Kevin Durant: LeBron James to the Lakers a ‘Perfect Move’

4 days ago
5,681
NBA

Lou Williams: Clippers the ‘Better Team in L.A.’

5 days ago
5,177
NBA

Michael Beasley Doesn’t Want to Be Judged

6 days ago
4,883
NBA

Isaiah Thomas Says He Deserved a Max Deal Prior to Hip Injury

6 days ago
5,165
On the Rise

TRENDING


Most Recent

Kobe Bryant: ‘Why Didn’t the Lakers Draft’ Jayson Tatum

26 mins ago
351

Dwight Howard Picked Washington Over the Warriors

56 mins ago
1,042

Mike D’Antoni: Warriors ‘Not Invincible’

1 hour ago
867
lowry kawhi

Kyle Lowry Doesn’t Know If He’s Ever Spoken to Kawhi Leonard

2 days ago
6,188
kevin durant team usa king court

Kevin Durant Is King of the Court at Team USA Camp 🇺🇸

2 days ago
4,057