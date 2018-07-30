Kobe Bryant: ‘Why Didn’t the Lakers Draft’ Jayson Tatum

Kobe Bryant, having seen footage of their similarities as offensive players, asked why the Los Angeles Lakers failed to draft Jayson Tatum in last year.

Tatum has idolized Kobe Bryant for years, and recently had the opportunity to work out with The Black Mamba.

The Boston Celtics had the good fortune to nab the budding superstar with the third pick.

.@DrewHanlen discussed how @jaytatum0 was so influenced by @kobebryant that it impressed Kobe himself 🙌🙌 — via The Sidelines with @EvanDaniels pic.twitter.com/ZJRO9BSbzJ — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) July 26, 2018

