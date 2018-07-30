Kobe Bryant: ‘Why Didn’t the Lakers Draft’ Jayson Tatum

Kobe Bryant, having seen footage of their similarities as offensive players, asked why the Los Angeles Lakers failed to draft Jayson Tatum in last year.
Tatum has idolized Kobe Bryant for years, and recently had the opportunity to work out with The Black Mamba.
The Boston Celtics had the good fortune to nab the budding superstar with the third pick.
.@DrewHanlen discussed how @jaytatum0 was so influenced by @kobebryant that it impressed Kobe himself 🙌🙌
— via The Sidelines with @EvanDaniels pic.twitter.com/ZJRO9BSbzJ
— FOX Sports (@FOXSports) July 26, 2018
Per NESN:
The 76ers and Lakers held the first two picks of last year’s draft and selected Markelle Fultz and Lonzo Ball, respectively. Both players had underwhelming rookie seasons riddled by injuries, while No. 3 overall pick Jayson Tatum was nothing short of sensational in his debut campaign with the Boston Celtics.
At present, it’s hard to argue against Tatum having the brightest future of the three. In fact, even Lakers legend Kobe Bryant appears to think this way.
“It was cool,” Hanlen told FOX Sports 1’s Evan Daniels. “We actually showed Kobe it yesterday, and he was like, ‘Why didn’t the Lakers draft him?’ Which was pretty funny after seeing that. Jayson idolized Kobe.”