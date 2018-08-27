Kobe Bryant: Laker Fans to ‘Fall in Line’ With LeBron James

Kobe Bryant fully expects the few holdout Laker fans to “fall in line” with the LeBron James regime.

Bryant says if the Purple and Gold faithful truly care about winning, then they’ll grow to embrace their newest superstar.

What did @kobebryant think of @KingJames joining the @Lakers? And how many titles does he need to win to be a true Los Angeles great? LISTEN: pic.twitter.com/7m6lyOB6TA — Rich Eisen Show (@RichEisenShow) August 24, 2018

Kobe adds that it “doesn’t make much sense” for him and Bron to be compared.

Per ESPN (via The Rich Eisen Show):

“I hear that,” Bryant said when asked on “The Rich Eisen Show” whether he is aware that some of his fans have an issue with James being a part of the Lakers family. “But listen, if you are fan of mine, you are a fan of winning, you are a fan of the Lakers. I bleed purple and gold. So, that is above anything else. “I have been a Lakers fan since I was yay high. That is never going to change. Right? [It] is about winning championships. So, they’ll fall in line.” Bryant was asked whether James has to lead the Lakers back to a championship in order to be viewed in the same light as Bryant, who won five championships during his 20-year career with the franchise. “I don’t know, making the comparison of him being viewed in the similar vein as me, that doesn’t make much sense,” Bryant told Eisen. “I think the goal is always to win championships. No matter where you go, that is the goal. And that is his goal, that is Rob’s [Pelinka] goal, that is Magic’s [Johnson] goal, Jeanie’s [Buss] goal, [Rajon] Rondo, all the guys, [Kyle] Kuzma, Lonzo [Ball], they all want to win championships. That is what they are gunning for. “This is why we play. This is why we are here, is to win championships,” Bryant later added. “He wouldn’t have come here if he didn’t expect to win championships.”

