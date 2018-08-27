Kobe Bryant: Laker Fans to ‘Fall in Line’ With LeBron James

by August 27, 2018
1,403

Kobe Bryant fully expects the few holdout Laker fans to “fall in line” with the LeBron James regime.

Bryant says if the Purple and Gold faithful truly care about winning, then they’ll grow to embrace their newest superstar.

Kobe adds that it “doesn’t make much sense” for him and Bron to be compared.

Per ESPN (via The Rich Eisen Show):

“I hear that,” Bryant said when asked on “The Rich Eisen Show” whether he is aware that some of his fans have an issue with James being a part of the Lakers family. “But listen, if you are fan of mine, you are a fan of winning, you are a fan of the Lakers. I bleed purple and gold. So, that is above anything else.

“I have been a Lakers fan since I was yay high. That is never going to change. Right? [It] is about winning championships. So, they’ll fall in line.”

Bryant was asked whether James has to lead the Lakers back to a championship in order to be viewed in the same light as Bryant, who won five championships during his 20-year career with the franchise.

“I don’t know, making the comparison of him being viewed in the similar vein as me, that doesn’t make much sense,” Bryant told Eisen. “I think the goal is always to win championships. No matter where you go, that is the goal. And that is his goal, that is Rob’s [Pelinka] goal, that is Magic’s [Johnson] goal, Jeanie’s [Buss] goal, [Rajon] Rondo, all the guys, [Kyle] Kuzma, Lonzo [Ball], they all want to win championships. That is what they are gunning for.

“This is why we play. This is why we are here, is to win championships,” Bryant later added. “He wouldn’t have come here if he didn’t expect to win championships.”

Related
Jeanie Buss: ‘They’re Not Laker Fans if They’re Not Happy About LeBron’

   
You Might Also Like
NBA

Tyronn Lue: ‘It’s Hard to Replace LeBron James’

6 hours ago
3,143
kobe bryant never come back
NBA

Kobe Bryant: ‘I Will Never Come Back to the Game’

3 days ago
9,932
NBA

Kobe Bryant: ‘You Can’t Beat Golden State By Playing Golden State-Style’

3 days ago
94,036
NBA

Check out All of Kobe Bryant’s Iconic SLAM Covers 🐍

4 days ago
1,979
NBA

Jayson Tatum: ‘I Definitely Have Gotten a Lot Stronger’

4 days ago
4,405
NBA

‘No Room for Mistakes’: Channing Frye on Playing With LeBron James

5 days ago
11,951
On the Rise

TRENDING


Most Recent
darius bazley g league

Darius Bazley Decides Not To Play in G League

3 hours ago
1,208

Kobe Bryant: Laker Fans to ‘Fall in Line’ With LeBron James

5 hours ago
1,403

JJ Redick: ‘Donald Trump-Level Pettiness’ Derailed the Clippers

5 hours ago
3,121

Tyronn Lue: ‘It’s Hard to Replace LeBron James’

6 hours ago
3,143
Breanna Stewart

Breanna Stewart Wins 2018 WNBA MVP

23 hours ago
737