Before exiting Team USA due to an ankle injury, Kyle Kuzma showed arguably the most upside for the Stars and Stripes this summer.

The forward from Flint, MI, scored consistently from all three levels during FIBA World Cup training and had strong performances in both exhibition matches.

Peep all of Kuz’s summer highlights with USA Basketball in the video above!

RELATED: Kyle Kuzma Opens USA Practice in his HOME Gym! πŸ‡ΊπŸ‡Έ