LaMelo Ball and SPIRE Institute (OH) defeated Hillcrest Prep North (AZ) by over 30 points in their first playoff game in the Grind Session World Championships.

Melo had 29 points at the half and finished with 42 points and 11 assists. Check out all the highlights in the video above.

SPIRE advances to the quarterfinals on Friday.

RELATED:

LaMelo Ball Scores 60 Points in Arizona? SPIRE Brings HEAT to Phoenix 🔥