LaMelo Ball Brings the SPIRE Show to Atlanta 🅱️🅱️🅱️

by November 29, 2018
62

LaMelo Ball has enrolled at SPIRE Institute in Ohio and, as always, is a must-see every time he steps on the court. The youngest Big Baller has led his team to a 4-0 record and a plethora of viral highlights as the team recently hit the road in Atlanta and balled out.

Peep Ball’s highlights from the ATL.

