LaMelo Ball Brings the SPIRE Show to Atlanta 🅱️🅱️🅱️

LaMelo Ball has enrolled at SPIRE Institute in Ohio and, as always, is a must-see every time he steps on the court. The youngest Big Baller has led his team to a 4-0 record and a plethora of viral highlights as the team recently hit the road in Atlanta and balled out.

Peep Ball’s highlights from the ATL.

LaMelo Ball brought the show to ATL! 🔥 @MELOD1P pic.twitter.com/vARpZcIBDS — SLAM HS Hoops (@SLAM_HS) November 24, 2018

RELATED

LaMelo Ball and SPIRE Institute are the HOTTEST TICKET in HS Hoops! 🎟🔥