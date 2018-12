LaMelo Ball nearly notched a triple double in Niceville, FL last night, finishing with 17 points, 10 rebounds, and 9 assists in an 86-77 win versus Tyrell “Turbo” Jones and a tough West Oaks team. Rocket Watts had a flashy 26 points, while big-man Isaiah Jackson caught a couple posters that brought the fans to their feet. Melo and SPIRE are looking to prove they’re the best team in the country!