LaMelo Ball and SPIRE Institute (OH) put on an absolute show at the Corey Graham HS/Prep Can-Am Showcase in Buffalo, NY, over the weekend.

Ball dropped a game-high 24 points in a 108-73 win over Southwest Basketball Academy (Ontario, CA) on Saturday, and 32 points in a 110-84 victory over Pine Ridge (Ontario, CA) on Sunday.

Still undefeated on the season, SPIRE is looking like one of the best teams in the country.