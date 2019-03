LaMelo Ball and Rocket Watts have become one of the most dominant backcourts in the country this year, and they got it done in the final four of the Grind Session World Championships on Saturday.

LaMelo dropped 18 points in SPIRE Institute‘s (OH) 118-78 win against a gritty Our Saviour Lutheran (NY) team.

SPIRE will face the winner of Bella Vista (AZ) and Prolific Prep (CA) for a national title on Sunday.

