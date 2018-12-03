LaMelo Ball and Spire Academy Put Up 100 After FIGHT?! 😤

Lines wrapped around the gym as LaMelo Ball and Spire faced off against Bay (OH) HS this past weekend. During the game, there was a scuffle between both teams that led Spire to turn it up and beat Bay 113-67, as Ball finished the night with another triple-double stat line.

Ball also dropped a triple-double a few days ago against LeBron James’s nephew Meechie Johnson, who plays at Garfield (OH). Peep the highlights.