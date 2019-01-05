LaMelo Ball and Spire Drop Another 20-Piece 😤

by January 05, 2019
18

LaMelo Ball and SPIRE Institute (OH) picked up another blowout win in Paducah, KY, on Saturday, beating Trinity International by 20 points. SPIRE led 45-23 at halftime and kept the foot on the gas during the second half.

Five-star junior forward Isaiah Jackson led all scorers with 26 points and threw down a few poster dunks. Four-star senior guard Rocket Watts and three-star senior forward Myron Gardner added 19 points apiece, and LaMelo dropped an easy 14 points with 4 rebounds and 8 assists.

SPIRE is going home undefeated, beating Trinity 89-69.

Check out highlights from SPIRE’s 20-point win over The Rock (FL) on Friday:

 
You Might Also Like
SLAMTV

LaMelo Ball & SPIRE are STILL UNDEFEATED! 💪 Best Team in HS?!

10 hours ago
307
lamelo ball melo effect
SLAMTV

The Melo Effect EP2 | LaMelo Ball Comin’ for the Haters 🤬😈

2 weeks ago
2,152
SLAMTV

LaMelo Ball Is REALLY Stuffin’ the Stat Sheet 😤 25-10-5-6!

2 weeks ago
969
SLAMTV

Jalen Lecque, Jalen Green & More! 😱 Insane SLAM Top 25 Countdown! 🔥

2 weeks ago
210
slam top 10 lamelo
SLAMTV

LaMelo Ball, Noah Farrakhan Headline INSANE SLAM Top 10! 😱

4 weeks ago
553
SLAMTV

THE MELO EFFECT! LaMelo Ball & Spire Want All the Smoke! 💨

1 month ago
722
On the Rise

TRENDING


Most Recent
lamelo ball spire

LaMelo Ball and Spire Drop Another 20-Piece 😤

1 hour ago
18
rj hampton

RJ Hampton Catches Bodies at In-N-Out Burger Tourney! 😱

4 hours ago
39
kahlil whitney

Kahlil Whitney Goes OFF at Cancer Research Classic! 😤

4 hours ago
47
brewster bahamas

Jalen Lecque & The Brewster Boyz Hit the Bahamas 🏝️

5 hours ago
34

Cassius Stanley & Josh Christopher HEAD to HEAD! 😈

7 hours ago
65