LaMelo Ball and Spire Drop Another 20-Piece 😤

LaMelo Ball and SPIRE Institute (OH) picked up another blowout win in Paducah, KY, on Saturday, beating Trinity International by 20 points. SPIRE led 45-23 at halftime and kept the foot on the gas during the second half.

Five-star junior forward Isaiah Jackson led all scorers with 26 points and threw down a few poster dunks. Four-star senior guard Rocket Watts and three-star senior forward Myron Gardner added 19 points apiece, and LaMelo dropped an easy 14 points with 4 rebounds and 8 assists.

SPIRE is going home undefeated, beating Trinity 89-69.

Check out highlights from SPIRE’s 20-point win over The Rock (FL) on Friday: