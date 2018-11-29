LaMelo Ball & SPIRE are the HOTTEST TICKET in HS Hoops! 🔥🎟️

by November 29, 2018
55

LaMelo Ball and SPIRE Institute had a 9 a.m. scrimmage on November 17 at Robert S. Rogers (OH). And to no one’s surprise, they packed the gym to the max.

Later in the day, Spire scrimmaged with St. Francis DeSales (OH), narrowly coming away with a 60-59 victory.

