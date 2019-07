In front of another sold-out crowd, Strive For Greatness gave the fans the show they came for.

Dior Johnson and De’Vontes Cobbs connected multiple times in route to the rim. SFG advanced to the Elite 8, defeating Sin City Punishers, 102-68. Peep the full highlights above.

