LeBron James: Donald Trump Using Sports to Divide Americans

by July 31, 2018
613

LeBron James says Donald Trump is using sports and pro athletes to divide the country.

James can’t just “sit back” while the American president trolls everyone.

Bron argues that sports are meant to bring people together, and not for divisive politics.

Per CNN:

“What I’ve noticed over the past few months,” James shared with CNN’s Don Lemon during a sit-down interview on Monday. “(Is) he’s kinda used sports to kinda divide us, and that’s something that I can’t relate to.”

Referencing Colin Kaepernick, whose kneeling protests during the pre-game national anthem launched an NFL movement, and more recently, Stephen Curry, who honored his promise of skipping a visit to Donald Trump’s White House, James bemoaned a myriad of instances in which the President has twisted peaceful displays of dissent into an indictment of a decaying American value system.

“I can’t sit back and say nothing,” said James, who lists participating in youth athletics as one of the most inclusive experiences of his upbringing.

“Sports was the first time I was ever around someone white,” revealed the four-time NBA MVP. “I got an opportunity to see them and learn about them, and they got the opportunity to learn about me … And I was like, ‘Oh wow, this is all because of sports.'”

LeBron James Calls Donald Trump the 'So-Called President'

  
