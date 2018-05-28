LeBron James: Jayson Tatum ‘Built for Stardom’

Jayson Tatum never blinked in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals, going toe-to-toe with LeBron James in the Cleveland Cavaliers’ 87-79 win.

Tatum finished with a team-high 24 points on 9-of-17 shooting with seven rebounds over 42 minutes for the Boston Celtics, and afterwards, James said the 20-year-old is “built for stardom.”

LeBron says Jayson Tatum is "built for stardom." Snapple facts. (via @nbatv) pic.twitter.com/hHCg8WF6YH — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) May 28, 2018

“I just love everything about the kid, the way he plays the game, his demeanor, where he comes from,” James said. “I just know he’s built for stardom. He’s built for success. And that’s both on and off the floor.”

Tatum even dunked in LeBron’s grill, saying he “had to get him back” for what the 33-year-old did to him in Game 6.

