LeBron James: Joining the Lakers a ‘Dream Come True’

LeBron James, in his first public comments since joining the Los Angeles Lakers, says it’s a “dream come true” to don the Purple and Gold.

James cites his reverence for historical franchises as a deciding factor in his move to Hollywood this summer.

James, 33, inked a four-year, $153 million deal with the Lakers as a free agent.

“This is kind of like a dream come true for me,” James said in a video published Sunday through his media company Uninterrupted. “Growing up I was a Cowboys fan, I was a Bulls fan, I was a Yankees fan. I’ve always felt like that was one of the historic franchises. You look at the Lakers. Being able to play for a historic franchise with so much history. Now being able to partner with Magic Johnson, someone I kind of looked up to when I was younger, wanted to make no-look passes like Magic, wanted to get on the break and be ‘Showtime’ like Magic, and then for it to all come to fruition at this point, I think timing is everything.” James knows his task, to help the Lakers recover their past glory, will not be easy. The organization has won 16 championships, the last in 2010, but has missed the playoffs in each of the last five seasons. “That’s what we’re trying to get back to and I’m happy to be a part of the culture and be a part of us getting back to that point,” James said. “This is where it is today. This is where I have on one hand, my school which I’m blown away by. And then I have my next chapter in my personal life being a part of the Lakers organization and continuing to do what I love to do and that’s to play the game of basketball. So, there it is.”

