LeBron James: Lakers a ‘Little Too Unselfish’

LeBron James made his Staples Center debut Tuesday night, and felt the Los Angeles Lakers are playing a tad too unselfishly at the moment.

James, however, thinks making the extra pass will be good for the Purple and Gold in the long run.

LeBron James dazzles in his first home game as a Laker https://t.co/UnkdzMuj5a pic.twitter.com/PFqjMf0fNG — L.A. Times Sports (@latimessports) October 3, 2018

Bron finished with 13 points, three rebounds, three assists, two steals and four turnovers in 14 minutes of action.

Per the LA Times:

“There were times with both groups I thought they were messing with me, they passed so many times,” Lakers coach Luke Walton said. Regardless, James’ passing ability is beginning to permeate the roster. At one point in the second quarter, James dished a no-look pass to Brandon Ingram, who followed with one of his own. The play finished with a dunk from JaVale McGee. “Yeah we were a little too unselfish, but that’s good for us,” James said. “Now as we continue to learn one another we want to make the extra passes, give up a good shot for a great shot. Some of them we felt like we gave up the ball too much, but it’s going to be good for us in the long run.”

