LeBron James: Odds ‘Stacked Against Me Since I Was 5-6 Years Old’

LeBron James says he’s not worried about the odds not being in his favor against the Golden State Warriors: it’s something he’s grown used to over a lifetime.
James and the Cavs are down 0-2 in the NBA Finals, and as they head home for Games 3 and 4, he says they can’t relax.
LeBron finished with 29 points, 9 rebounds and 13 assists in the Dubs’ 122-103 Game 2 win.
Per the AP:
“It’s nothing to feel happy about being up 2-0,” Warriors guard Klay Thompson said. “This (Cleveland) team plays great at home and we expect their other guys to play better at home too, not just LeBron. So we’re not going to relax at all because this team’s been down and out before and counted out by the media. We’re not going to focus on that. We’re just going to focus on what we can do to win Game 3.”
And just like the Warriors on the not-wanting-to-relax front, James said he hopes the Cavaliers continue feeling uncomfortable as well.
“Just because we’re going home doesn’t mean we can relax,” James said. “This is the last team in the world you want to relax against. They’ve proven they can win on someone else’s floor, no matter if it’s through adversity as people may call it like when they were going through the Rockets series or whatever the case may be.”