LeBron James: Odds ‘Stacked Against Me Since I Was 5-6 Years Old’

LeBron James says he’s not worried about the odds not being in his favor against the Golden State Warriors: it’s something he’s grown used to over a lifetime.

LeBron: “The odds have been stacked against me since I was 5-6 years old” pic.twitter.com/U9IkYqu4DA — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) June 4, 2018

James and the Cavs are down 0-2 in the NBA Finals, and as they head home for Games 3 and 4, he says they can’t relax.

LeBron finished with 29 points, 9 rebounds and 13 assists in the Dubs’ 122-103 Game 2 win.

Per the AP: