LeBron James ‘Trying to Push Through a Lot’ in NBA Finals

For the third year in a row, the Cavs find themselves in a 0-2 hole against the defending champion Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals, and LeBron James is being asked once again to pull off the seemingly impossible.

James has been sensational against the Dubs, but has gotten little help from his teammates.

With the series shifting to Cleveland for Games 3 and 4, LeBron insists that Golden State hasn’t sapped the joy from him.

LeBron James says nothing can steal his joy for the game, but the reality of his burden says otherwise. "It's my job," he said. "My obligation." Column from Oakland: https://t.co/q1NWIcFGdT — Ken Berger (@KBergNBA) June 4, 2018

Per Bleacher Report:

Assistant coach Jim Boylan walked by and patted James’ right leg. James simply nodded. Later, he politely told an inquiring beat reporter, “I ain’t got nothing for y’all tonight.” “I see a guy trying to push through a lot,” a James confidant told Bleacher Report on Sunday night. In the interview room, James pondered my question about whether this burden was too much, whether it had sapped all the joy out of these moments for him. He decided, against all evidence, to strongly disagree. “Absolutely not,” he said. “I mean, it sucks to lose. It sucks when you go out there and you give it everything that you have, and you prep, and your mind is in it, and your body is in it, and you come out on the losing end. But nothing would ever take the love of the game away from me. The love of the competition is something I live for and something I wake up every day and train my body and train my mind for.”

