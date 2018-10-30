LeBron James: ‘You Probably Don’t Want to Be Around When My Patience Runs Out’

by October 30, 2018
1,079

The Los Angeles Lakers are struggling at 2-5, and LeBron James warns that no one will enjoy being around him when his patience eventually runs out.

The Lakers fell 124-120 on the road Monday night to the Minnesota Timberwolves, their fifth loss in seven games.

James says his squad needs to stop repeating the same mistakes, and fast.

Per the LA Times:

“You probably don’t want to be around when my patience runs out,” James said.

The crowd around him chuckled, but James didn’t.

“I’m serious,” he said.

Monday night’s 124-120 loss to the Timberwolves showed again that this is a Lakers team that is still learning. It’s a team that makes mistakes, that struggles to defend without fouling and that is testing the patience of its biggest star, as he knew it would.

“We gotta get better,” James said. “We know that. We talk about patience, but we can’t have recurrence of the same thing. … Doing the same thing over and over and over and expecting a different result, you know, that’s insanity. So we have to get better. We can’t just have the same mistakes over and over again.”

Related
Magic Johnson: ‘I’m Going to Get Another Superstar Next Year’

    
You Might Also Like
SLAMTV

Jimmy Butler Outduels LeBron James With Clutch Performance

4 hours ago
1,212
SLAMTV

Magic Johnson: ‘I’m Going to Get Another Superstar Next Year’

15 hours ago
5,794
Style

Fits of the Week: Russell Westbrook is Making Overalls Cool Again 🌊

21 hours ago
2,715
lebron demar lakers spurs post up
The Post Up

Post Up: DeMar DeRozan Sinks Lakers With Clutch Bucket

2 days ago
2,750
Jimmy Butler and Eric Gordon
NBA

Report: Timberwolves Requiring Eric Gordon in Any Jimmy Butler Trade to Houston

3 days ago
19,511
SLAMTV

‘I Was Just Stronger’: Paul Pierce Responds to Kobe Bryant’s Book

4 days ago
30,906
On the Rise

TRENDING


Most Recent

LeBron James: ‘You Probably Don’t Want to Be Around When My Patience Runs Out’

43 mins ago
1,080

Jimmy Butler Outduels LeBron James With Clutch Performance

4 hours ago
1,212

‘I Was Due for a Big Night’: Klay Thompson Hits a Record 14 Threes

4 hours ago
1,003

Post Up: Klay Thompson Hits NBA-Record 14 3’s in 52-Point Outing 🔥

11 hours ago
850

Magic Johnson: ‘I’m Going to Get Another Superstar Next Year’

15 hours ago
5,794