LeBron James: ‘You Probably Don’t Want to Be Around When My Patience Runs Out’

The Lakers fell 124-120 on the road Monday night to the Minnesota Timberwolves, their fifth loss in seven games.

James says his squad needs to stop repeating the same mistakes, and fast.

“You probably don’t want to be around when my patience runs out,” James said. The crowd around him chuckled, but James didn’t. “I’m serious,” he said. Monday night’s 124-120 loss to the Timberwolves showed again that this is a Lakers team that is still learning. It’s a team that makes mistakes, that struggles to defend without fouling and that is testing the patience of its biggest star, as he knew it would. “We gotta get better,” James said. “We know that. We talk about patience, but we can’t have recurrence of the same thing. … Doing the same thing over and over and over and expecting a different result, you know, that’s insanity. So we have to get better. We can’t just have the same mistakes over and over again.”

