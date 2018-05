LiAngelo Ball worked out in front of 20 NBA teams at the Professional Basketball Combine at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., and the middle Ball brother made sure to impress. In addition to posting solid measurables — his vertical jump was 37 inches — Ball was lights out from behind the arc in shooting drills and live action. Check out Ball’s highlights in the video above!

