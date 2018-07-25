Lou Williams: Clippers the ‘Better Team in L.A.’

Clippers guard Lou Williams says that, for now, his squad remains the top basketball team in the city of Los Angeles.
The newly-revamped Lakers still have to prove they’re better, according to Williams.
Williams, 31, inked a three-year, $24 million extension with the Clips last season.
Per TMZ:
“I mean, the Lakers ain’t beat us since I’ve been on the Clippers,” Williams tells TMZ Sports.
“So, record-wise, yeah, we are the better team in L.A. until they prove it.”