Lou Williams: Clippers the ‘Better Team in L.A.’

Clippers guard Lou Williams says that, for now, his squad remains the top basketball team in the city of Los Angeles.

The newly-revamped Lakers still have to prove they’re better, according to Williams.

Lou Williams Says Clippers Are Still Better Than Lakers https://t.co/RevQXkVVOO — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) July 24, 2018

Williams, 31, inked a three-year, $24 million extension with the Clips last season.

Per TMZ: