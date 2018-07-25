Lou Williams: Clippers the ‘Better Team in L.A.’

by July 25, 2018
2,408

Clippers guard Lou Williams says that, for now, his squad remains the top basketball team in the city of Los Angeles.

The newly-revamped Lakers still have to prove they’re better, according to Williams.

Williams, 31, inked a three-year, $24 million extension with the Clips last season.

Per TMZ:

“I mean, the Lakers ain’t beat us since I’ve been on the Clippers,” Williams tells TMZ Sports.

“So, record-wise, yeah, we are the better team in L.A. until they prove it.”

  
