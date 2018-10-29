Magic Johnson: ‘I’m Going to Get Another Superstar Next Year’

Magic Johnson, the Lakers’ president of basketball of ops, says he will lure “another superstar next year” to L.A.

Johnson, yukking it up on the World Series pregame show Saturday night, vowed to make a splash in free agency yet again by getting LeBron James another headliner.

This time last year, Magic talked to our guys about who might be joining the @Lakers. Welp, 1 year later, and @KingJames is in LA! pic.twitter.com/VE5W82Re90 — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) October 27, 2018

.@MagicJohnson is calling his shot and will get another Superstar! Make it happen, @davidortiz! pic.twitter.com/DSYSoBPUNi — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) October 27, 2018

Magic then alluded to the proverbial elephant in the room.

Per FOX Sports:

