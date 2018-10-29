Magic Johnson: ‘I’m Going to Get Another Superstar Next Year’

by October 29, 2018
2,935

Magic Johnson, the Lakers’ president of basketball of ops, says he will lure “another superstar next year” to L.A.

Johnson, yukking it up on the World Series pregame show Saturday night, vowed to make a splash in free agency yet again by getting LeBron James another headliner.

Magic then alluded to the proverbial elephant in the room.

Per FOX Sports:

I’ve already been fined enough.”

Related
Magic Johnson: ‘I’m Not Scared of Golden State’

   
You Might Also Like
Style

Fits of the Week: Russell Westbrook is Making Overalls Cool Again 🌊

11 hours ago
1,905
lebron demar lakers spurs post up
The Post Up

Post Up: DeMar DeRozan Sinks Lakers With Clutch Bucket

2 days ago
2,694
SLAMTV

‘I Was Just Stronger’: Paul Pierce Responds to Kobe Bryant’s Book

3 days ago
30,497
NBA

Kevin Durant: ‘I Am Thinking About the Money I’m Going to Get’

3 days ago
17,640
NBA

Kevin Durant ‘Not Really Impressed’ With Free Agency Billboard in New York

4 days ago
3,523
SLAMTV

‘F*cking Awesome’: Kobe Bryant Watches LeBron James and the Lakers

4 days ago
20,161
On the Rise

TRENDING


Most Recent

Post Up: Klay Thompson Hits NBA-Record 14 3’s in 52-Point Outing 🔥

4 mins ago

Magic Johnson: ‘I’m Going to Get Another Superstar Next Year’

4 hours ago
2,935

‘I Think It’s Still Silly’: Nikola Jokic Laughs Off MVP Talk

8 hours ago
988

Kyrie Irving Embraces Scoring Less for Boston

8 hours ago
8,906
adam silver doubling down reboot wnba

Adam Silver: NBA ‘Doubling Down’ on WNBA Reboot

8 hours ago
1,492