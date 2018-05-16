Marcus Smart: Celtics ‘Still the Underdogs’

The Boston Celtics have the Cleveland Cavaliers in a 2-0 stranglehold, but as the Eastern Conference Finals shift to Ohio for Games 3 and 4, Marcus Smart wants his teammates to retain an underdog’s mentality.

Boston withstood LeBron James‘ 42-point explosion in Game 2, as it held off the Cavs in a 107-94 win.

Jaylen Brown led the way for the C’s with 23 points.

