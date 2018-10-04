Matt Barnes Confirms Kobe Bryant Ball-Fake Story

by October 04, 2018
3,161

Matt Barnes says he did indeed pretend to throw the ball in Kobe Bryant‘s face, who famously refused to so much as flinch.

“I thought that was a dead story,” Barnes said after some doubt was raised online this week over the veracity of what took place between him and Bryant.

And so, hopefully, we can now all move on from #FlinchGate.

Per TMZ:

Barnes says he definitely faked the ball at Kobe’s face and Mamba kept his cool.

“As far as I know that sh*t went in his face and he didn’t flinch. I thought that was a dead story.”

