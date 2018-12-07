THE MELO EFFECT! LaMelo Ball & Spire Want All the Smoke! 💨

LaMelo Ball and Spire Academy continue to draw huge crowds every time they hit the court. As the squad recently played in Virginia, they encountered a hostile environment as fans were heckling the youngest member of the Ball family. The fans’ raucous didn’t affect LaMelo, who finished with a 33-point, 16-assist performance.

After the game, Melo’s father, LaVar Ball, had some nice choice of words for Oak Hill and IMG Academy after dubbing Spire “the best HS team in the country.”

LaMelo and Spire have been on a roll since their first game together. Check out their highlights from the VABC Tip-Off Tournament in Ohio.