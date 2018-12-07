Mike Conley was IN THE STUDIO with Kanye West and Lil Pump?! | SLAM Bag Talk 🎒

Mike Conley and the Memphis Grizzlies have been killing it lately. The Grit n Grind Grizz, who currently sport a 14-9 record, are just 2.5 games back from the 1st seed in the grueling Western Conference.

The 12-year vet has been a key piece for a Grizzlies team clawing its way back to the playoffs. Conley is sporting career highs in points (21.1), assists (6.5), rebounds (3.5) and even blocks (o.4).

Conley recently chatted with SLAM about what’s in his bag, which includes a Fiji water bottle, Anchorman and Twilight Zone DVDs, a toy piano and much more!

