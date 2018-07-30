Mike D’Antoni: Warriors ‘Not Invincible’

Rockets head coach Mike D’Antoni thinks Golden State looks a lot less “invincible” than they did a couple of years ago.

D’Antoni says the Western Conference power structure, despite a flurry of moves this summer, remains largely unchanged from last season.

Mike D'Antoni on the West: "It's tough. I think James put it best. It didn't change anything. It was tough before. It's tough now. I don't think anybody's jumped over anybody. Golden State looked invincible a couple years ago, even last year. They're not invincible." #Rockets pic.twitter.com/UepKbaIGkj — Mark Berman (@MarkBermanFox26) July 28, 2018

D’Antoni says he expects Houston to have a great 2018-19 campaign.

Mike D'Antoni: "I think James Ennis can be really good.I think people r downplaying him.Gerald (Green)will take another step forward.The (De'Anthony)Melton kid looked really good..If we're going to beat GS..u gotta take some chances…I think the worst we're going to be is great" pic.twitter.com/3gbJkpObNo — Mark Berman (@MarkBermanFox26) July 28, 2018

